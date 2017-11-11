Fitness benefit for Emmaus Shelter

ELLSWORTH — On Saturday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m., UBE Physical Therapy and Performance will be holding its 1st Annual Worky for the Turkey to raise money for the Emmaus Homeless Shelter’s Thanksgiving Food Basket Program.

The fundraising event will be a fun workout for people of all fitness levels.

T-shirts will be given to the first 25 participants and refreshments will be served. The suggested donation for this event is $10. UBE will make a matching contribution.

UBE Physical Therapy and Performance is located at 14 Mariaville Road in Ellsworth.

For more information, call 992-4000 or email [email protected].