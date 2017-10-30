Film showing at Schoodic Institute

WINTER HARBOR — The Schoodic Institute invites the public to attend “Movies at Moore,” a community program offering matinees on the second Tuesday of each month.

All films begin at 2 p.m. in the Moore Auditorium on the Schoodic Institute campus in Winter Harbor.

The program’s first matinee will be “The Cider House Rules” (rated PG-13) on Nov. 7. Popcorn will be provided.

Bonus movie matinees will be shown during school education breaks in November and December 2017, and February 2018. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

For more information, call 288-1310.