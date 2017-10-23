Film, open mic at Moore Library

STEUBEN — The Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center will show the movie “Hotel Transylvania 2” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

Admission is free and spooky snacks will be sold by donation.

The library is also hosting an open mic event on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m.

Musicians, bands and singers are all welcome. Admission is by donation. Refreshments will be served.

For more information on either of these events, call 546-7301 or visit www.moorelibrary.org.