Families First groundbreaking set

ELLSWORTH — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Families First Community Center is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. at 41 North St. in Ellsworth.

The center is a six-apartment transitional house for homeless families to live in while they take life skills classes and job training courses.

Each resident will work with Families First case managers and volunteers to create a life plan centered on their different goals.

For more information, call Dawn Carter Coffin at 460-3711 or visit www.familiesfirstellsworth.org.