Events scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The public is invited to participate in the Blue Hill Public Library Play Reading Group on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the library.

This month the group will read “The Real Inspector Hound,” by Tom Stoppard, a one-act spoof on Agatha Christie mysteries written in 1962.

The group welcomes inexperienced and experienced readers alike.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m., Strong Brewing Company of Sedgwick will give a presentation at the library about pairing beer with holiday meals.

The experts from Strong Brewing will show participants how to match flavors for entertaining over the holidays.

The company supplies locally brewed beer to many businesses in the area and around the state. The taproom in Sedgwick is open seven days a week, noon to 7 p.m. most days, and offers beer in growlers to go or glasses of beer to drink there.

For more information on either of these events, contact the library at 374-5515.