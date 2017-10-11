Events scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The public is invited to participate in the Blue Hill Public Library Play Reading Group on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the library.

This month the group will read “Tartuffe,” by 17th-century French playwright Jean Baptiste Moliere, a comedy that debuted in 1664.

The group welcomes inexperienced and experienced readers alike. The only criteria are the love of plays and the joy of reading them aloud among like-minded theater fans.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., University of Maine professor Seth Singleton will give a presentation at the library on current events in Russia.

Singleton teaches courses on international security, U.S. foreign policy, Russia and Eurasia. He received his BA in Russian history and literature at Harvard and his Ph.D. in political science at Yale.

For more information on either of these events, contact the library at 374-5515.