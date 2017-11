Deer Isle-Stonington High School honor roll

The following students were named to the first quarter honor roll at Deer Isle-Stonington High School:

Honors with highest distinction

Grade 9: Rylee Eaton, Ariel Larrabee, McHenna Martin, Mason Woodman.

Grade 10: Eliza Borntraeger, Ella Marshall.

Grade 12: Silas Bates, Jett-Marcus Jordan, Ennis Marshall, Oskar Mattes, Brendan Penfold, Orly Vaughn, Nathan Winchester.

Honors with distinction

Grade 9: Grace Morey.

Grade 10: Brienna Limeburner, Benjamin Penfold.

Grade 11: Lillian Gray.

Grade 12: Mason Oliver, Tyson Rice.

Academic honors

Grade 9: Taylor Hardy, Michael Joyce, Makayla Lebel, Kaylee Morey.

Grade 10: Brittany Gray.

Grade 11: Kaitlyne Harrison.

Grade 12: Shaylee Bray, Riley Getto, Shawn Haskell, Robert Turner III.