Contra dance in Trenton Oct. 21

TRENTON — A contra dance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Trenton Grange Hall, located at the traffic light intersection of routes 3 and 230.

Gus LaCasse and Peter Lindquist will provide the music and John McIntire will call the dances.

There will be a walk-through at 7:30 p.m., followed by the dance from 8-11. All are welcome.

Admission is $8. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

For more information, call 244-4193.