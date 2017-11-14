Conservation film at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — Frenchman Bay Conservancy is sponsoring a showing of the documentary film “Community Conservation: Finding the Balance Between Nature and Culture” on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. at The Grand.

This new documentary, created by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Mark Ireland, features four Maine land trusts over the course of four seasons, demonstrating the organizations’ efforts toward conservation for all members of their community.

Hikers, kayakers, immigrant farmers, kids, fishing guides, balsam tree-tippers, canoe-builders and more tell the stories of local communities finding balance in nature.

Following the film, Mark Ireland and a panel of representatives from Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Downeast Lakes Land Trust and Maine Coast Heritage Trust will lead a discussion and question-and-answer session.

Tickets are free, but need to be reserved in advance. To get tickets, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3117858.