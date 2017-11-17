Coffeehouse concert in Winter Harbor

WINTER HARBOR — Globe-hopping blues virtuoso Samuel James brings his solo, foot-stomping act to Schoodic Arts for All’s Last Friday Coffeehouse on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Hammond Hall.

An award-winning songwriter, one of the world’s most innovative guitar players and a “Moth”-featured storyteller, James brings all of this to his stage show.

The suggested donation is $15.

For more information, call 963-2569 or visit www.schoodicartsforall.org.