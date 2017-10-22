Climate change program Oct. 28 October 22, 2017 on Community Announcements BROOKSVILLE — As part of Reversing Falls Sanctuary’s Climate Action Initiative, the Sanctuary will host a presentation on the political aspects of addressing climate change on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4-5 p.m. The presentation will be made by volunteers from the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address climate change. Everyone is welcome. Those attending will gain insight into the political dimension of the climate issue with a discussion of a political initiative that aims to force government to address climate change. For more information, contact Tony Ferarra at 326-8564.