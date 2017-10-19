Classical music seminar Oct. 26

BLUE HILL — David Amado, conductor and educator for the Delaware Symphony Orchestra, will present the first in a series of 90-minute participatory seminars on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Bagaduce Music Lending Library Performance Hall.

Amado will lead discussions about standard orchestral repertoire and help participants gain insight into the works of various composers. He will portray the historical context of the works and their formal and stylistic qualities and basic elements of orchestration and composition, with a goal of everyone becoming more engaged listeners.

The Oct. 26 session will focus on Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. The cost is $20.

For more information, call 374-5454 or email [email protected]