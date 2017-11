ELLSWORTH — The public is invited to join in an open service of gratitude on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at the Christian Science Society, 39 Washington St. in Ellsworth.

There will be readings from the Bible and giving thanks. Testimonies of healing will also be expressed.

No collection or donations will be taken. Nursery care is available.

For more information, call 667-3489 or 422-0890.