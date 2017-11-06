Church hosting Veterans Day lunch

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Congregational Church’s annual Veterans Day Lunch will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the church.

The lunch will take place immediately following the 11 a.m. Veterans Day service. All veterans and a guest are invited to attend this free luncheon sponsored by MDI Hospital and the church.

The church is located at 29 Mount Desert St. in Bar Harbor.

For more information, contact Pam Curativo at 288-5082, ext 1422.