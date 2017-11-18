Christmas tree sale in Orland Nov. 26

ORLAND — All are welcome to choose and cut a Christmas tree in Orland village this year, with proceeds benefiting the Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, from noon-3 p.m. at John and Diane Barlow’s, 15 Cross Road, both sheared and natural balsam firs, large and small, will be available for sale.

There will be cookies and cocoa, a mitten tree (free handmade mittens), cutting help and handsaws available; no chainsaws, please. All trees are $25.

Take Dark Mountain Road off Route 166 (was 175) in Orland village, turn left on Cross Road and follow the signs. Check the trust’s website or Facebook for weather updates or cancellations.

Call 930-9730 or email [email protected] for more information.

The rain/snow date for this event is Dec. 3.