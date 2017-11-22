Christmas fair at Bar Harbor church

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Congregational Church’s annual Christmas fair, luncheon and sale will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The fair features knitting, crocheting, sewing and other handmade items, an old-fashioned cheese wheel, homemade candy, cookies and other baked goods.

There will also be a room of attic treasures and a raffle table. The raffle drawing begins at 1:30.

A homemade lunch begins at 11 a.m. Soups will include Savory Carrot-Squash and Magnificent Minestrone as well as New England Fish Chowder. Mighty Meaty Chili, vegetarian chili and sandwiches also will be available.

For more information, contact the church office at 288-3280.