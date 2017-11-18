Christmas craft fair in Orland

ORLAND — The Orland United Methodist Church will be having its annual Christmas craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be handmade crafts, baked goods, a cookie walk, homemade fudge and candy, Rada Cutlery, a white elephant room and decorated wreaths for sale.

There will be a light breakfast consisting of coffee, tea and an assortment of baked goods. There will also be a sandwich and chowder lunch with beverage for $5, with takeout available.

The church is located along the river in Orland Village.

For more information, contact Pam Haseltine at 469-7475.