ELLSWORTH — The Church of Life and Praise is hosting its annual Christmas craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Ellsworth Ramada Inn.

Over 70 crafters will be taking part. There will also be a huge silent auction, concession stands, children’s games and a 50/50 drawing.

A portion of the proceeds will be given back to the local community. Admission is free.