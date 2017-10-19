“A Christmas Carol” auditions scheduled

DEER ISLE — The Reach Performing Arts Center is holding auditions for a community production of “A Christmas Carol” on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m.

The entire community is invited to audition, as the cast and crew will be comprised of students and adults alike.

There is no need to bring anything prepared, as all auditions will be from cold readings. The script, adapted from the Charles Dickens’ source novel by director John Lincoln, is not a musical. However, there will be multiple carols performed throughout the show, so singers are invited and encouraged to come out as well.

The production will be staged on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Dec. 13-15, with no show Saturday.

Any questions can be directed to John Lincoln at [email protected]