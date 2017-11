CHERRYFIELD — The Cherryfield Congregational Church is hosting a bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include crafters, Christmas items, baked goods, including a cookie table, and a white elephant table.

A haddock chowder lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with biscuit, or cornbread, beverage and dessert bar for $6.