Casino Night at The Gatherings

SURRY — The Gatherings in Surry is hosting a Casino Night on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 4-8 p.m.

The cost is $50 per person. All money raised will go toward replacing the building’s roof.

Admission gets you a bag of chips to use at a variety of fun, easy games, including cards, dice and a wheel of fortune (instructions provided), plus heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, soft drinks and mixers (bring your own hard stuff).

Prizes will be awarded at the end of the night to the top winners.

Prizes include a sunset, cocktail cruise with Linda Greenlaw, a show at The Grand with dinner at Finn’s, a gift certificate to Perry’s lobster shack, and tickets for Surry Arts at The Barn.

Attendance is limited to 40. To reserve a spot, email [email protected] or call Quint at 667-5376.