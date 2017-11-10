Business workshop scheduled Nov. 20

ELLSWORTH — A small business workshop titled “Pricing Your Products and Services” is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Hancock County UMaine Extension Office.

Pricing is the systematic determination of the “right” price for a product or service. Setting any price is easy, but determining the price at which you can remain competitive and still make a profit is considerably more difficult.

Participants will learn about the kind of information needed to make good pricing decisions and how to apply pricing principles to their own circumstance.

For more information, call 667-8212.