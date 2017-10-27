Breakfast buffet in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport United Methodist Church, located at 71 Franklin St. in Bucksport, will host a breakfast buffet on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 6:30 until 9:30 a.m.

This all-you-care-to-eat meal features several entrees, beverages and homemade baked goods. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children and $25 for a family of four or more. Proceeds will benefit the Fuel Fund.

For more information, call the church office at 469-3622 or Ed Petravicz at 469-9979.