Book sale set at Ellsworth Library

ELLSWORTH — On Saturday Oct. 28, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library will be holding a book sale at the library.

The sale will include holiday-themed books, nicer books suitable for gifts, select adult fiction and nonfiction and some youth books.

Some higher quality books will be offered at a higher price, but most books will be $1 or less.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.