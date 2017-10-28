Book sale, film at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The Friends of Blue Hill Public Library will hold their first-Saturday-of-the-month book sale on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the library’s basement “book nook.”

In observance of Veterans Day, there will be a special 50 cent sale of all World War I and II books as well as other military-related books.

Other specials will include cookie and pastry cookbooks perfect for holiday baking, all $1, and books on humor.

The Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library film series will continue on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. with the 2004 remake of “The Manchurian Candidate,” starring Denzel Washington, Liev Schreiber and Meryl Streep in a sinister plot of political intrigue and psychological games.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.