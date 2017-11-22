Bird talk, films at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Kids are invited to learn about “Birds in Your Backyard” at the Blue Hill Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 3:30 p.m.

Julianne Taylor, education coordinator for Downeast Audubon and Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust, will offer a workshop about common native birds species found in local backyards, and will show kids how to identify species based on their physical features, habits, songs and calls.

The library will host two showings of the film “Maineland,” about the experiences of students from China coming to rural Maine to attend high school, on Thursday, Nov. 30. The showings are scheduled for 4 and 7 p.m.

The screenings are free and everyone is welcome.

On Friday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m., the library invites teens to a new monthly film series. The sci-fi favorite “Donnie Darko” will be shown.

The library welcomes teens of all ages to the film series, with a suggested age range of 13 and up.

For more information on any of these events, call the library at 374-5515.