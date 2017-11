BREWER — All are welcome to come dance with the Skyliners, a 15-piece big band, on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St. in Brewer.

Enjoy favorite arrangements from the ’40s and ’50s as well as swing, jazz, pop, waltz and Latin numbers.

Beer and wine will be available for those 21 and older. Admission is $10.

For more information, call 989-7100.