BHBT food drive starting Oct. 30 October 26, 2017 on Community Announcements BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s 29th annual “Food for Good” community food drive is being held Oct. 30-Nov. 17. Bring nonperishable food, grocery store gift cards or cash donations to any Bar Harbor Bank & Trust branch and receive a “Food for Good” reusable grocery tote, while supplies last. In addition to accepting donations at its branches, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is also broadcasting live at four area grocery stores in partnership with I-95 (95.7 FM) radio. Employees of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust will be at these stores to receive donations and distribute reusable grocery totes (while supplies last) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 3, Bar Harbor – Hannaford. Nov. 10, Ellsworth – Shaw’s. Nov. 16, Blue Hill – Tradewinds Marketplace. Nov. 17, Milbridge – Bayside Supermarket. All donations will go to food pantries located in the towns where they are collected.