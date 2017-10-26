Friday - Oct 27, 2017

BHBT food drive starting Oct. 30

October 26, 2017 on Community Announcements

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s 29th annual “Food for Good” community food drive is being held Oct. 30-Nov. 17.

Bring nonperishable food, grocery store gift cards or cash donations to any Bar Harbor Bank & Trust branch and receive a “Food for Good” reusable grocery tote, while supplies last.

In addition to accepting donations at its branches, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is also broadcasting live at four area grocery stores in partnership with I-95 (95.7 FM) radio.

Employees of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust will be at these stores to receive donations and distribute reusable grocery totes (while supplies last) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Nov. 3, Bar Harbor – Hannaford.
  • Nov. 10, Ellsworth – Shaw’s.
  • Nov. 16, Blue Hill – Tradewinds Marketplace.
  • Nov. 17, Milbridge – Bayside Supermarket.

All donations will go to food pantries located in the towns where they are collected.

