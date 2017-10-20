Bangor Savings bank contributes $2,000 to Community Music Center

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Community Music Institute has been awarded a $2,000 grant from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation. The grant will allow the institute to produce a printed program showcasing annual events and local supporters.

The Community Music Institute provides music education and hosts performances in the Moore Community Center. Nancy Colter, executive artistic director, said “it is our mission to create a sense of community through music by providing lessons and performance opportunities for people of all ages, musical abilities, and backgrounds.”

The colorful printed program will feature local supporters of the institute. It will be distributed at every event, recital and concert. There will be a new edition every year.