Author to visit Ellsworth Library

ELLSWORTH — Author Laurel Davis Huber will discuss her novel “The Velveteen Daughter” on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Ellsworth Public Library.

“The Velveteen Daughter” reveals for the first time the true story of two remarkable women: Margery Williams Bianco, the author of one of the most beloved children’s books of all time ― “The Velveteen Rabbit” ― and her daughter Pamela, a world-renowned child prodigy artist whose fame at one time greatly eclipses her mother’s. But celebrity at such an early age exacts a great toll.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. There will be a drawing for a free plush bunny.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.