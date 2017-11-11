Auction, craft fair at St. Dunstan’s

ELLSWORTH — On Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a silent auction and fine crafts fair will be held in the Parish Hall of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 134 State St. in Ellsworth.

The event will include artisans and handmade gifts, jams, jellies, baked goods, silent auction items, jewelry and more.

Breakfast and lunch will be available, including seafood chowder. Proceeds will benefit The Heating and Warmth Fund (THAW), which supplies heating assistance to many area individuals and families, and Friends in Action, which provides free transportation for seniors.