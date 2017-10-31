Art show reception at Moore Library

STEUBEN — The Henry D. Moore Library in Steuben will be hosting a variety of artists from November through January with a $50 and under show.

An opening reception will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6. The show will be open during library hours throughout the three months.

Featured artists include Zoe Anderson, Jeanne Benedict, Johanna Billings, Kathy Dardis, Earthly Suds Co. and Nancy McGinnis.

For more information, visit www.moorelibrary.org.