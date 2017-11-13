Angel Tree returns to Governor’s

ELLSWORTH — The Church of Life and Praise and Governor’s Restaurant are again co-sponsoring the Angel Tree, located at Governor’s.

This is a local effort to help area families have a brighter Christmas.

Coordinator Barbara Heard from the Church of Life and Praise and Nan Rugan, general manager of Governor’s, invite you to join this effort by taking an angel from the tree, beginning Nov. 24, and granting the wish of a child.

All angels should be attached to the unwrapped present and returned to Governor’s no later than Dec. 11.

For more information, call 667-5419.