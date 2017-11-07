York County casino question receives state, countywide “no”

ELLSWORTH — Voters in Hancock County were united in rejecting a state ballot question to allow casino gambling in York County.

The question was rejected statewide, according to returns from 74 percent of Maine’s precincts. Of the 36 communities in Hancock County reporting results as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, none supported the casino question. It was shot down in communities large (158 in favor and 1,424 opposed in Bar Harbor) and small (one voter in favor and 22 opposed in Osborn).

Question 1 asked voters: “Do you want to allow a certain company to operate table games and/or slot machines in York County, subject to state and local approval, with part of the profits going to the specific programs described in the initiative?”

“An Act To Allow Slot Machines or a Casino in York County” would authorize the state Gambling Control Board to accept an application for a license to operate slot machines, or a license to operate a casino with table games and slot machines, in York County. The way the legislation was worded, the only eligible applicant is Capital Seven LLC. The limited liability company formed in Nevada and is owned by Shawn Scott.

In 2003, Scott won voter approval to add slots to Bangor’s horse racing track. He then sold those rights to Penn National for $51 million. Penn National operates what is now Hollywood Casino.

The license for a casino in southern Maine could be worth up to $200 million, according to state officials.

The Maine Ethics Committee on Friday fined the York casino campaign — Question 1 on Tuesday’s election ballot — $500,000 for failing to disclose the true sources of millions of dollars in campaign contributions.

Ethics Committee investigators issued a series of findings and concluding by advising the committee: “Your penalty decision in this matter should be adequate to deter future similar behavior in Maine. More and more money is available nationally to influence state laws through initiatives and referenda. Some advocates have a natural tendency toward protecting their donors from scrutiny. However, Maine has a legitimate governmental interest in preventing the use of shell donors to disguise the true source of money used to influence Maine elections.”

State Rep. Louie Luchini (D-Ellsworth) wrote on Sunday that he was “pleased with the ruling by the Ethics Commission. I think the fine is deserved. Understanding the financing behind Question 1 is essential for Maine voters, and is why we requested this investigation. We now know millions of dollars flowed from Saipan, through a Nevada LLC, into Maine, and over one million contributed from a Japanese corporation. This is a troubling example of out-of-state — and out-of-country — money taking over our citizen initiative process.”

The Ethics Commission’s action cited the failure of Lisa Scott, sister of aspiring casino operator Shawn Scott, to disclose the sources of the millions she channeled to the Question 1 effort.

“The staff recommends viewing the failure of Lisa Scott … to disclose the project’s investors as a very serious violation,” the commission report concludes.