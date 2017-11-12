Woodlawn visitation numbers increased in 2017

ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn has announced its visitation numbers for the 2017 regular season.

From May 1 to Oct. 31, Black House tour admissions were up 21.6 percent, with visitors coming from across Maine, 39 states, 10 foreign countries and one crown dependency, the Isle of Man.

An architectural group on a Classical Excursions bus tour of New England visited in August and received a private tour of the estate, adding a boost to the month’s attendance.

The popular Woodlawn School Program, which welcomes over 1,000 students to the estate each year for academic programming, had a 9 percent increase in attendance. And, it expanded its reach by adding two new schools to the roster. By year’s end, the program will serve students from Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Otis, Mariaville, Franklin, Sullivan, Blue Hill, Dedham, Surry, Trenton, Steuben, Eastbrook, Holden, Penobscot and Mohegan Island.

The Ellsworth Antiques Show at Woodlawn in August netted $26,000. The proceeds from the Antiques Show go to the Woodlawn Education Fund, which allows students to attend the Woodlawn School Program free of charge, including transportation as needed. The opening night dinner was a sellout and the antique dealers reported brisk sales.

The popular Nature Series at Woodlawn with Lynn Havsall explored coyotes and foxes, birds nests, tidepools and river otters. An all-new History Lecture Series welcomed Darlene Springer with an informative talk on Ellsworth’s working waterfront and shipbuilding.

Five art workshops with artists John DelMastro, Roxanne Poulin and Gay Paratore also were well attended.

The Woodlawn Croquet Program thrived and offered two tournaments, the Woodlawn Invitational in June and the Big Lobster Croquet Festival in September. The tournaments attracted players from across the United States and Canada. The Woodlawn players welcomed the public for Tuesday Golf Croquet throughout the regular season.

Woodlawn credits some of these increases to having participated in a national visitor survey called Visitors Count in 2015. The program, offered through the American Association for State and Local History provided Woodlawn with valuable information including ways to strengthen its marketing efforts.

“We now have a much better understanding of how people are learning about the property and what influences them to visit the estate,” said Woodlawn Executive Director Joshua Torrance. “Word of mouth and online information were heavily favored by our visitors.

“We have put systems in place to communicate regularly with our local tourism partners, and expand our online presence. This has made a positive impact on our admissions.”

Visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org and Woodlawn’s Facebook page to read more on yearly activities and programs.