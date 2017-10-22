Winter Harbor voters to fill Board of Selectmen vacancy in November

WINTER HARBOR — When voters here turn out for the November general election, they will be electing a new selectman to represent them in their town government.

The candidates are Robert Hemenway and Herman Faulkingham. Faulkingham’s brother, William, serves on the board already.

Since July, Winter Harbor’s Board of Selectmen has been operating with two members, after Selectman Larry Smith Jr., resigned. Smith didn’t give a reason for his resignation to town officials in a formal letter that he submitted.

At the time, the newest board member was Kylie Bragdon, who had been elected in June. Bragdon and William Faulkingham decided to hold off on a special election to replace Smith, because there was a general election coming up in November.

According to Cathy Carruthers, Winter Harbor’s town manager, the decision to hold off on the vote was because special elections can cost the town money, and because a higher voter turnout is expected in November.

Carruthers said the decision to operate with a two-member board also was based on the fact that there weren’t many complicated issues facing the selectmen this fall.

“It hasn’t been bad, because we haven’t had any pressing issues, so there hasn’t been a vote where there needed to be a tiebreaker,” Carruthers said. “Just normal business has been running through the board since then.”

As for whether brothers can serve on the board at the same time, Carruthers confirmed that there were no rules about relatives serving on the same board.