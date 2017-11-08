Winter Harbor elects Hemenway to Board of Selectmen

WINTER HARBOR — Voters chose Robert Hemenway to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Selectmen during Tuesday’s election.

Garnering 67 percent of the vote, Hemenway beat challenger Herman Faulkingham for the position by a count of 124-60.

The turnout in Winter Harbor was 42 percent.

Hemenway, 45, said in an interview in October that he wants to help provide strong leadership in the town.

“I want to provide my service and experience to the overall good of Winter Harbor,” he said at the time.

He is a former nursing home administrator who currently serves as vice president on the board of directors at Downeasat Horizons, an Ellsworth-based nonprofit focused on providing service to children with disabilities.

He also has participated in the Ellsworth Rotary Club. In Winter Harbor, he’s served on the Planning Board and the town’s Budget Committee and Water District Committee.

He said in October his aim was to bring “prudent leadership and fairness” to the Board of Selectmen.