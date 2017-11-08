Winter Harbor elects Hemenway to Board of Selectmen November 8, 2017 by Jack Dodson on News, Politics WINTER HARBOR — Voters chose Robert Hemenway to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Selectmen during Tuesday’s election. Garnering 67 percent of the vote, Hemenway beat challenger Herman Faulkingham for the position by a count of 124-60. The turnout in Winter Harbor was 42 percent. Hemenway, 45, said in an interview in October that he wants to help provide strong leadership in the town. “I want to provide my service and experience to the overall good of Winter Harbor,” he said at the time. He is a former nursing home administrator who currently serves as vice president on the board of directors at Downeasat Horizons, an Ellsworth-based nonprofit focused on providing service to children with disabilities. He also has participated in the Ellsworth Rotary Club. In Winter Harbor, he’s served on the Planning Board and the town’s Budget Committee and Water District Committee. He said in October his aim was to bring “prudent leadership and fairness” to the Board of Selectmen. Bio Latest Posts Jack DodsonReporter at The Ellsworth AmericanJack Dodson has worked for The Ellsworth American since mid-2017, and covers eastern Hancock and western Washington counties. He grew up in the Mid-coast region before living in New York City for five years, where he freelanced in documentary filmmaking and journalism. He is particularly interested in criminal justice, environment and immigration reporting. Latest posts by Jack Dodson (see all) Winter Harbor elects Hemenway to Board of Selectmen - November 8, 2017 RSU 24 towns approve central office purchase - November 8, 2017 Gouldsboro voters may consider Columbus Day question in 2018 - November 7, 2017