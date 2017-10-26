What’s happening to Graham Lake?

ELLSWORTH — “How low will it go?”

That’s the question among Graham Lake property owners.

For much of the summer and now into the fall, large swaths of what has been lakebed have been left exposed due to low water levels in the lake.

Docks sit high and dry and boats must be carried to the water or not used at all.

Thanks to rainfall this week and a minimum water level requirement for the lake, the level won’t drop much lower. But many residents say this is the lowest they recall seeing Graham Lake in years.

“There’s a whole new landmass, an island, that appeared in front of my house about mid-September,” said Mariaville resident Ruth Bartelt. “It grew very, very quickly.”

Bartelt has lived on Graham Lake for the past 13 years and said the water level has not been this low in the time she has been there.

She and other residents know the lake is really a storage reservoir — an impoundment formed by the nearly century-old dam at the foot of the lake — that serves to power the downstream Union River Dam. They still have concerns, however.

Brookfield Renewable is the company that owns and manages both dams. It has to keep Graham Lake’s water level within a certain range, but also has to maintain a minimum flow of water out of the Graham Lake Dam to power the electricity-generating turbines at the Union River Dam.

Samantha Edwards is a community relations official with Brookfield. She said Brookfield operates the dams under a license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. That license requires that the water level in Graham Lake be kept between 104.2 feet above mean sea level (MSL) and 93.4 feet above MSL.

As of last week, Edwards said the water level in the lake was at 94.47 feet above MSL. It has dropped more than 6 feet since earlier this summer, according to measurements taken on the 16th of each month and provided by Brookfield: July was 100.97, August was 98.61 and September was 96.59.

“We want rain as much as anyone else,” said Edwards, who said drought conditions both last summer and this year have contributed to the low water level in Graham Lake. She noted that the company is still operating within its allowed range, however, a point agreed on even by those who clash with Brookfield on other subjects.

“It’s completely legal,” said Brett Ciccotelli, a biologist and alewives specialist with the Downeast Salmon Federation. “They’re within their rights, even though it seems horrendous.”

Brookfield also has to maintain a continuous minimum flow of water (105 cubic feet per second) out of the Graham Lake Dam to power turbines at the Union River Dam. Edwards said for a majority of the summer, Brookfield has operated only one turbine at the Union River Dam in recognition of the low water level at Graham Lake. She said the company is operating the turbine it deems best for fish passage, however, which requires more water than the other turbines.

“Because we’re using the unit that is more fish-friendly, that unit does require more water,” she said. “There needs to be a balance.”

Like many who live on the lake, Bartelt said she is concerned about her property valuation — intermittent waterfront has a different ring to it than waterfront does. She said she is also concerned about the environmental impact of low lake levels and what it means for wildlife that calls Graham Lake home.

Some residents have taken note of eerie lines etched in the exposed lakebed where clams have tried to move themselves to the water but failed. Ed Damm and his wife, Anne, live in Bar Harbor but have a camp on Graham Lake. He posted photos publicly on Facebook of the clams and said “these little guys ran as fast as they could trying to catch up to the falling water level and lost.”

Edwards said the company does hear from residents about lake levels and other dam-related concerns and said it takes those concerns seriously. She said the company works with state and federal agencies to make sure it is in compliance with all applicable requirements, and said Brookfield also wants to see more water in Graham Lake.

“When the lake is low, we want to see that water level rise, too,” she said. “We’re on that same page with them.”

If the lake were to reach its minimum allowed level, Edwards said, the license states that inflow must equal outflow and at that point there would be no further drawdown of the water stored in Graham Lake.