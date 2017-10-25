NOAA reviews right whale protection plan

ELLSWORTH – After a devastating summer for right whales, NOAA Fisheries has just completed its North Atlantic Right Whale Five-Year Review and issued a list of recommended actions to promote recovery of the endangered right whale.

Fifteen dead North Atlantic right whales have been found floating in Canada’s Gulf of St. Lawrence and off the New England coast so far this year. Those deaths account for nearly three percent of the species’ total population. In addition, there were four confirmed live right whale entanglements.

NOAA’s five-year review recommends that North Atlantic right whales continue to be listed as endangered. It also confirms that the whales are experiencing a low rate of reproduction, longer calving intervals, declining population abundance, ongoing mortalities from vessel and fishing gear interactions and declines in the availability of traditional prey on which the whales feed.