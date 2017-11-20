Legislation would clear mudflats for wormers and clammers

ELLSWORTH — In the topsy-turvy atmosphere of the nation’s capital, Maine’s congressional delegation displayed an almost unique bicameral, bipartisan unity introducing substantially identical legislation in the Senate and House of Representatives to preserve the rights of clammers and wormers to ply their fisheries on the intertidal flats off the shore of Acadia National Park.

Last Wednesday, the House Natural Resources Committee held a hearing on a bill co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-Maine) and U.S. Rep Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) covering a range of issues related to the boundaries of Acadia National Park, harvesting marine organisms in the intertidal zone and public involvement in park planning.

U.S. Sens. Angus King (I-Maine) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) have introduced substantially identical legislation in the upper house.

“This bipartisan and bicameral legislation is a comprehensive solution in resolving boundary and traditional harvesting issues at Acadia, and I am extremely pleased the Natural Resources Committee has answered my request for a hearing and to move this bill forward in Congress,” Poliquin said in a written statement.

Over the past few years, clammers and wormers have encountered difficulties pursuing their traditional harvest of marine organisms in the intertidal zone within the boundaries of the park. Despite longstanding practice, National Park Service officials at Acadia have been limiting commercial harvesting in the intertidal zone. Some harvesters reported that park rangers ordered them to dump the buckets of worms or clams they spent hours digging, but they claimed that enforcement of the harvesting ban was inconsistent and unpredictable.

The separate bills introduced in the House and Senate would require the secretary of the interior, who oversees the National Park Service, to allow for the traditional harvesting of marine organisms in or near the park according to the laws of the state of Maine.

The bills also deal with several contentious issues surrounding the park’s acquisition of more than 1,440 acres on Schoodic Point in 2015. Known as the Schoodic Woods campground, the property was given to the Park Service by an anonymous donor.

While many in the area appeared to support the acquisition, it appeared to violate a law passed by Congress in 1986 setting limits on the park’s expansion.

The bills offered in the House and Senate also would ratify the 2015 land transfer to the park and clarify limitations on the secretary of the interior’s authority under a 1929 law to modify the park’s boundary and acquire land for the park on Mount Desert Island and elsewhere in Hancock and Knox counties.

The bills also would ensure the permanency of the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission.

Poliquin has been aware of the harvesters’ concerns for some time.

In August 2016, he hosted a roundtable in Ellsworth with local clammers and wormers to learn about the challenges their industry is facing and to commit to protecting traditional access to Maine’s waters and woods, including the harvesting of marine resources. He also met with Hancock County wormers at local bait buying shops.

The bill is, in part, a product of those meetings.