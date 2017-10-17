Government awards University of New England $1,321,039 to develop nation’s seaweed economy

ELLSWORTH — The United States Department of Energy has announced that the University of New England (UNE) has been awarded a three-year, nationally competitive research grant of $1,321,039 to develop the tools to enable the United States to become a leading producer of macroalgae, or seaweed.

Macroalgae can be utilized as a source for domestic transportation fuels, chemicals, foods and other commercial products without competing with food crops for land and water.

“This award will support UNE’s network of eager, young scientists and entrepreneurs in all of our marine programs,” said university President James Herbert. “With the help of this funding from the Department of Energy, our students will be part of a movement to pioneer the next generation of marine products.”

The UNE team will develop a 3D modeling tool to simulate stresses that seaweed farms face in the open ocean. They will use their modeling expertise to determine the performance of new and existing farm designs in the Gulf of Maine. Their model will be capable of simulating hectare-sized farms, which would speed up the engineering, testing and permitting process for new, large-scale seaweed farming systems. They will expand UNE’s experimental seaweed farm from its current small site off Wood Island to four acres in Saco Bay.

“With this grant, UNE will become a center of expertise, practice and partnerships for developing Maine’s seaweed and sea vegetable economy offshore,” said Professor Barry Costa-Pierce, director of UNE’s Center for Excellence in the Marine Sciences. “DOE’s investment in UNE will support partnerships with researchers and businesses in nations throughout the Atlantic Ocean, developing Maine as a global leader in research and development in aquaculture, especially in the expanding seaweed bioproducts and food economies.”

This will be a three-year project in partnership with Professor David Fredriksson of the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, who is a co-principal investigator on the grant. Institutional partner scientists will be Andrew Drach of the Callentis Consulting Group in Austin, Texas, and Tobias Dewhurst of Maine Marine Composites in Portland. Adam St. Gelais of UNE will serve as project manager.