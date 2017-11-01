Becton Cup regatta cancelled

CASTINE — The storm that ripped through Maine on Monday brought down countless trees, darkened thousands of homes and businesses and forced cancellation of the Becton Cup regatta scheduled to be sailed at Maine Maritime Academy on Saturday.

Earlier this week, academy sailing coach Caroline Councell thought damage at the academy’s waterfront was light enough to permit the Maine girls high school sailing championship event to go forward as planned.

By Tuesday evening, MMA was still without power and Marine Operations Manager Dana Willis had no idea when it would be restored.

“We were told it could be potentially Saturday night,” John-Michael Payne, MMA’s sailing master, said Wednesday morning. “We’d have no food, no facilities. That’s when Dana made the decision” to cancel the event.

According Payne, with the indefinite date for MMA to get power restored, damage to the 420 dinghy fleet and lateness in the calendar, the Becton Cup is unlikely to be rescheduled this year.