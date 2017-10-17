Washington County sheriff investigating naturalist’s death

STEUBEN — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a naturalist who passed away Oct. 5.

Ralph S. Widrig was 90.

Chief Deputy Michael Crabtree confirmed Monday his office is investigating Widrig’s death.

A spokesman for the Maine Office of the Medical Examiner said tests are being done, but those may take a few weeks to be finished.

Widrig was passionate about birds and plants.

He was the second volunteer at Petit Manan National Wildlife Refuge in Milbridge, according to Refuge Manager Brian Benedict.

“As part of that volunteering effort, he produced a booklet documenting 303 different bird species and 356 different species of plants,” Benedict said. “It’s still the resource we rely on here as baseline information.”

“He was one of the most important volunteers we had in the refuge history,” Benedict said. “He was really just a great naturalist.”

Widrig also had documented birds and plants at the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge in Washington state, according to Benedict. During his time there, Widrig had produced “The 1980 Checklist of Birds and Plants of the Long Beach Peninsula.”