Three teen boys charged with assault at Ellsworth High School

ELLSWORTH — Three teenage boys have been charged with several crimes after an incident at Ellsworth High School earlier this month.

The charges were announced just hours before the Ellsworth School Board is set to meet Monday night for three expulsion hearings. Police declined to comment on whether the charges and the hearings are related.

Police issued a news release Monday afternoon stating that Detective Dotty Small conducted an investigation after “an incident” that occurred at the high school on Oct. 4.

That investigation led to three teenage boys — a 16-year-old from Waltham, a 15-year-old from Ellsworth and a 14-year-old from Surry — each being charged with the following offenses: unlawful sexual touching, assault and criminal threatening. Each of the offenses is a Class D crime.

Small declined to offer any additional comment on the matter, including whether the three teens are students at EHS. She also declined to comment on whether there is any connection between the charges and the three expulsion hearings taking place Monday night.

The hearings will take place behind closed doors at City Hall in the second-floor auditorium starting at 5 p.m.

Superintendent Dan Higgins said last week the hearings are the “result of a disciplinary issue at the school.” He declined to comment on the specific nature of that issue.

While students and/or their families have the right to be present for the hearings, they are not required to be there, Higgins said.

Higgins said the school department has policies that address student behavior and student conduct. When those policies are violated, he said there is “a progressive set of [disciplinary] steps.”

The specific disciplinary actions vary “depending on the nature of the incident,” he said, and while it typically progresses from smaller to more significant it can go straight to expulsion if the violation is severe enough.

When asked whether law enforcement was involved in the matter(s) leading to the students’ expulsion hearings, Higgins declined to comment in detail.

“Consistent with our policy and our practices,” he said, “if there is a requirement and responsibility to cooperate with law enforcement, we do so.”