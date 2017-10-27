Three newspapermen vie for Castine selectman seat

CASTINE — A crowd of over 100 filed into Emerson Hall on Monday night to hear candidates running for an open selectman’s seat answer questions from the public.

The seat is a three-year position and will be decided when voters head to the polls on Nov. 7.

The three candidates, all former newspapermen, introduced themselves with opening statements.

Patrick Haugen, a former editor of the Castine Patriot who is now retired, said he has the time and energy to “create a little synergy between all the groups in our town: the Historical Society, the Boy Scouts, the school, and get everybody working together.”

In a written statement, Haugen referred to his experiences as a councilman in the town of Babylon, N.Y., as a driver for the Bagaduce Ambulance Corps and as a member of Castine’s Utility Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The next candidate, Arthur Layton, has worked for The Ellsworth American, the Bangor Daily News and other papers. Layton has lived in Castine since 1975. He said he’s running because he’s “interested in preserving the character of the town and keeping taxes down,” and he wants to promote “year-round economic growth.”

Layton referred to his experience on the town’s Harbor Committee and the Historic Preservation Commission.

The third candidate, a 35-year-old software engineer named Colin Powell (no relation to the retired general and secretary of state), said he’s “really excited by the opportunity to impact change in Castine,” and referred to his time working for the Penobscot Bay Press and leading collaborations between Universalist Unitarian churches in the area.

The candidates were asked five predetermined questions and several voter-submitted questions chosen at random by the moderator, Robin Mass. When asked what they thought were the most important issues facing Castine, Powell and Haugen said affordable housing was the top concern.

Haugen also mentioned developing in-home senior care and early childhood education, while Powell mentioned the lack of Fire Department volunteers over the summer.

Layton said repairing the roads was an important issue, and encouraging year-round businesses “would encourage people to locate here.”

When asked about how to bring young families to town, Powell said the town could advertise its high-speed internet access, which is a draw for telecommuters like him.

“I think that’s a huge untapped source of young families,” he said.

For bringing younger families to town, Haugen emphasized Castine’s robust education system, which includes a state-of-the-art early childhood education center being built on State Street, the Adams School and Maine Maritime Academy.

Layton said more year-round businesses would be a big draw and keep Castine from becoming “a ghost town in the winter.”

The candidates were asked what they would like their legacy to be at the end of their terms.

Powell said he would like to make Castine “a more technological town,” by using open-data and mapping projects. Those tools could help coordinate volunteer projects, make public information more easily available and increase voter participation in town governance, he said.

Layton said he would like to improve the town economically and increase participation at town meetings, “and that’s it,” he said before sitting down.

Haugen said he would like groups in town to work together more closely to organize events such as the annual Bastille Day celebration.

He said he also would like to expand the Board of Selectmen to five members and encourage the participation of women in town governance.