Sympathetic grandma out $8K trying to aid her “jailed grandson”

ELLSWORTH — A woman who was told her grandson was behind bars and needed help now finds herself out $8,000 after doing what she thought was a good deed.

Ellsworth Police Detective Dotty Small said it is a classic example of the so-called grandparent scam, in which a scammer will use concern for a grandchild to bilk a victim out of money.

In this case, a woman who lives off of the Bayside Road got a call last week from a man claiming to be her grandson. He told the woman that he was sick, and that when his friend drove him to the pharmacy to get medicine they were pulled over by police. The police found drugs in the car, and that led to the so-called grandson being arrested.

That man then handed the phone to someone he identified as a detective, who told the woman this was a federal case and that it was serious. She could mail a check to cover the cost of bail for her “grandson,” but he wouldn’t be released until the following week if she did that. The woman offered to bring cash in person to cover the cost of his release, but she was told that was not an option.

Instead, the faux detective told her, she could send the necessary $8,000 in cash via UPS, which the woman did. Her sense of urgency about the matter was likely heightened by the fact that she knew her real grandson had an important engagement that weekend, and she did not want him to miss it sitting behind bars.

Small said the woman “is sure that she might have said something” about that upcoming event to the caller she believed to be her grandson, and that the scammers then played off of that.

The woman was told by the scammers that she would get a check reimbursing her for the amount she sent in, but she called police after that check failed to arrive.

It might be easy to hear this story and ask how the woman could have fallen victim to the scam, but Small said people should not be quick to judge.

“This is a smart woman,” said Small of the victim.

The woman asked the caller questions, trying to determine if the situation was legitimate, but the scammers had answers. When she asked the man she thought was her grandson why he wasn’t calling from his cell phone, he said police had confiscated it. When she asked him why he hadn’t tried calling his father, the man said he was out of town.

The con artists also used specificity to add to the realism of their scam. Small said, for example, that the woman was told police had found 5.5 grams of cocaine in baggies in the trunk of the car, all ready to sell.

Small said her advice to anyone who gets a call like this is to “stop and think.”

“Don’t hesitate to call a family member,” she said, to try and verify whether the information they have been given over the phone is true or not.

On the matter of bail, Small said, “you can actually go to the facility” to bail someone out.

Asked whether the scammers target specific victims or just rely on luck, Small said she thinks it is the latter. She knows of people who have gotten such calls about grandchildren when they do not, in fact, have any grandchildren.