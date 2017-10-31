Stonington voters ponder Comprehensive Plan

STONINGTON — Affordable housing, increased school resources and more job opportunities were three issues Stonington residents cited in a survey about the town’s future.

The town of Stonington conducted the survey as part of the process to update its Comprehensive Plan.

Stonington held a public hearing Oct. 25 at which the survey results were unveiled and proposed changes reviewed. The plan is available on the town’s website at www.stoningtonmaine.org.

Engineering and geological consultant Bob Gerber, who the town hired to update the plan, led the hearing.

Gerber said the project arose because Town Manager Kathleen Billings had sought a state grant to study sea rise mitigation. However, Stonington wasn’t eligible for the grant because it didn’t have a state-approved comprehensive plan.

Once residents vote on the plan, it will go to the state for review.

One quandary unveiled by the project is Stonington’s slow but steady population decline.

Stonington has been losing 10 percent of its population every decade, according to Gerber.

“It’s just been a really constant decline more or less since 1960,” he said.

Another trend is that people who live out of state are buying land.

Gerber said 41 percent of the land in Stonington is owned by year-round residents and 59 percent is owned by people with permanent addresses elsewhere.

The plan also identifies infrastructure needs. That list includes the water system, which Stonington has been working to upgrade in recent years.

“If a company wanted to come in and process fish, you just don’t have the [water] capacity,” Gerber said. “That’s one of your limitations here.”

Stonington resident and Penobscot Bay Press Publisher Nat Barrows asked whether a corresponding increase would be needed for sewer system capacity.

It would not.

“We could quadruple the volume and it would be fine,” said Selectman Evelyn Duncan, who is the town’s representative for the Stonington Sanitary District. “Unless it was putting water in the system with a particular byproduct then it might be a problem, but just volume would be OK.”

In other business, Gerber gave a brief overview of the town’s economy, which generated $88 million in 2016.

Of that total, fisheries contributed $65 million and retail sales $17.5 million, Gerber said.

The plan includes a prioritized capital improvement budget for the next 10 years.

Construction of a new salt storage shed, at a cost of $400,000, is on the list.

Barrows questioned the expense.

“It’s a wish list,” replied Selectman Chris Betts, who is chairman of the board. “If we had unlimited funds, we’d do all of those things, but we don’t.”

“If you don’t want the state’s money, you don’t have to approve the plan,” Gerber said. “Ninety-five percent of this is just data. The biggest thing is identification of growth areas, rural areas and a capital [expenditure] budget.”

Stonington has not yet decided whether it will hold a special town meeting for the Comprehensive Plan vote or wait until the annual town meeting in March.

If residents approve the plan, Gerber will send the plan to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry for review.