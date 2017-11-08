Stewart, Eastman win Town Council seats November 8, 2017 by David Roza on News, Politics BUCKSPORT — The votes are in: Peter Stewart and Mark Eastman won the two open seats on Bucksport’s Town Council during Tuesday night’s election. Stewart, a former state trooper and head of campus safety at Maine Maritime Academy, garnered 620 votes to secure his second term as a town councilor. Mark Eastman, a Bucksport-based Realtor, won 786 votes to secure his first term as a town councilor. Incumbent Joseph York received 333 votes, while challenger Steven St. Peter Jr. received 202 votes. Bucksport School Committee candidate Thomas Foster received 861 votes to win his contest. Write-in candidate Jennifer Therrien received 61 votes. Voters approved a town charter amendment that aims to clarify how the Town Council sets ordinances, rules and policies, with 855 votes for and 219 votes against the amendment. Bio Latest Posts David RozaDavid grew up in Washington County, Maryland, has reported in Washington County, Oregon, and now covers news in Hancock County and Washington County, Maine for The American and Out & About. Latest posts by David Roza (see all) Powell wins Castine selectman seat - November 8, 2017 Stewart, Eastman win Town Council seats - November 8, 2017 Bucksport Police Log Week of Nov. 9 - November 7, 2017