Staffing increases proposed for Hancock County government

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County government, which provides law enforcement and other services, such as a place to register your property deed, may be expanding in the new year.

Department heads have proposed additional staff members, including a patrol deputy, an IT person who would also manage a law enforcement database and more clerical help in the FY 2018 budget, which starts Jan. 1.

Hancock County currently has 97 people on its payroll, ranging from eight elected officials, including the County Commissioners, to part-time employees at the Hancock County Jail, according to County Administrator Scott Adkins.

Adkins said the proposed staff increase includes a District Attorney’s Office clerical position increasing from 29 hours a week to 40 hours.

Also, the civil process division of the Sheriff’s Office shares a clerical staff person with the County Commissioners’ Office. Both departments are asking for their own full-time clerical staffers. That equals one new full-time position.

In addition, the Hancock County Regional Communications Center needs to invest in a “quality assurance” position, Adkins said. However, such a position may be handled “in-house” once the RCC is fully staffed, he said.

The Hancock County Budget Advisory Committee met Nov. 1 to make its final recommendations on the proposed budget, which was already higher than this year’s budget due to labor contract increases.

The committee is in favor of the extra staff but at least one commissioner, Percy “Joe” Brown, is not.

“I think it’s the biggest growth in county government I’ve seen since I’ve been a commissioner,” Brown said. “We’re increasing the size of county government substantially this year by hiring the five people. I’m not comfortable adding that kind of growth.”

“I think it’s the best example we have of people who want to do away with county government,” Brown said. “We’ve done some good things with the budget, but I think adding the five positions is going to really hurt us.”

Committee member and Mount Desert Town Manager Durlin Lunt said “our recommendations are just that, our recommendations.”

Blue Hill Selectman Jim Schatz said, “I think most of us are elected officials just as you are. We have a responsibility for putting a delivery system that’s economical. I think they’re part of the delivery system that will make the county work better.”

Lunt added, “I think it’s important taxpayers know we’re trying to catch up in falling behind in wages. We should have been taxing them more.”

Sheriff Scott Kane was not at the hearing but has said previously an additional deputy would help him offer additional DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) programming in the schools.

Trenton Selectman Fred Ehrlenbach, who is also a part-time law enforcement officer, said the League of Towns has been talking about the opioid crisis.

The League of Towns, which includes Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Lamoine, Trenton, Cranberry Isles, Swan’s Island and Acadia National Park, discusses issues of regional interest.

“It’s about time we funded the education,” Ehrlenbach said. “We’ve funded the drug task force. We’ve funded treatment.”

The commissioners are scheduled to hold a budget workshop during a special meeting Tuesday.

The proposed Hancock County budget for 2018 totals $8,365,042.

That budget contains a 5.7 increase, which is $314,837 over the current year’s budget.

This would result in a $5,836,443 tax bill to be divided up by Hancock County’s 37 municipalities. The taxes are assessed based on Maine Revenue Service’s total property valuation of each community.