Sheriff’s Office seeking additional deputy

ELLSWORTH — With local drug overdoses becoming routine news (two were reported in the Oct. 19 American), it’s no surprise that Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane is hearing from local schools that want to offer the DARE program to their students.

DARE stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education and was founded by Los Angeles Police Chief Daryl Gates in 1983. The organization’s mission is teaching fifth- and sixth-grade students good decision-making skills.

“I’m being inundated with requests from schools for DARE programs,” Kane told members of the Hancock County Budget Advisory Committee Oct. 18.

“I think its being driven by the fact that there’s an opioid crisis out there,” Kane said the day after the workshop. “The other piece of it is the legalization of marijuana. Those two factors are a big thing.”

The sheriff is losing a senior member of his staff, Maj. Richard Bishop, who is retiring Nov. 3.

Kane proposes replacing Bishop with a patrol officer, starting in the county’s new fiscal year, Jan. 1, 2018.

An additional patrolman would allow Kane’s two trained DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) instructors, Deputy Luke Gross and Deputy Rob Morang, to teach in more schools.

“If I don’t get this position, I can’t do as much as I’d like with that,” Kane said. “Right now I’m personally teaching two schools — Brooksville and Castine — and in the spring, Dedham and Sedgwick.”

“I think the DARE program is very important and it goes back a long time,” said Brooksville Selectman Hal Snow, who is an advisory committee member.

“You remember my daughter,” Snow said to Kane, “I think she benefited from it. I think we ought to have the other position.”

Advisory Committee member and Lamoine Selectman Jo Cooper said, “I want to make sure our public safety is what it needs to be.”

Cooper said she agrees with offering DARE but questioned if there was an alternative to having officers teach the program.

There is not.

“It’s only taught by a certified police officer,” Kane replied.

Most members of the Budget Advisory Committee support hiring an extra patrolman at a cost of $52,000, which includes benefits.

However, at least two of the Hancock County Commissioners, who control the budget, oppose adding another deputy.

Chairman Antonio Blasi and Commissioner Percy “Joe” Brown said they don’t support the addition, according to minutes from a budget workshop earlier in October.